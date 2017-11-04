Police Search Ruins Homecoming At HS In Alhambra, Locks Down School For 2nd Time That Day

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — A Southland high school’s homecoming game was shut down Friday night when police went on a search for burglary suspects in the area, putting the campus on lockdown for the second time that day.
Right in the middle of the game between the home team Mark Keppel High School Aztecs and the San Gabriel High Matadors, police put the school on lockdown as they searched the area following a report of a burglary and possible armed men.
Concerned parents flocked to the school to pick up their children, some of whom were shook and crying.
Police put one man in custody, but it was not clear whether he was one of the suspects being sought.
One home in the area was found to have been broken into by night’s end.
It was the second time Friday that the school was put on lockdown. Earlier in the day, police chased a stolen vehicle suspect and apprehended him not far from the school.
“For the second time today; it’s ridiculous,” said one concerned parent.
It was not clear whether the game would be rescheduled, but the homecoming dance will go on as scheduled Saturday.