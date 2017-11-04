Man, Woman Killed In West LA Wreck

Filed Under: West LA, West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and a woman were killed in a two-vehicle collision that left two other people injured Saturday morning near the Beverlywood area of West Los Angeles.

The crash occurred at 2:40 a.m. at 6050 W. Venice Blvd., according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The deceased, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s, were traveling in one vehicle.

From the other vehicle, a man was transported in cardiac arrest and a woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Bastman said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

