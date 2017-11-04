Man, Woman Killed In West LA Wreck

LA Rams Week 9 Injury Report: Rams Starters All Healthy For Sunday's Matchup Against Giants Despite having to put backup Cody Davis on injured reserved this week, Rams will have all 22 starters healthy on Sunday.

Lakers Use Former Brooklyn Players To Edge Nets, 124-112D'Angelo Russell had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in his first game against the Lakers since they traded him to Brooklyn last summer in the four-player deal that brought Lopez and Kuzma to Los Angeles.