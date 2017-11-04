Former Pro Football Player Named Suspect In Wife’s Slaying

SALT LAKE CITY (CBSLA/AP) — A former professional football player has been named by Utah police as the prime suspect in his wife’s killing.
Park City police said Friday that 46-year-old Anthony McClanahan is suspected of killing 28-year-old Keri “KC” McClanahan inside a condominium.
She was reportedly found — stabbed to death in her bed — with several knife wounds.
The Deseret News reports prosecutors in Summit County, Utah, are reviewing possible charges against McClanahan.
The couple’s social media accounts are filled with pictures of them looking happy. The pages also mention that the couple was into fitness, children and helping in disaster relief efforts.
He remained jailed in Utah on charges filed Friday related to the alleged kidnapping of his son from another relationship. The boy was taken from Arizona and later found with McClanahan in Salt Lake City. It isn’t clear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
McClanahan is from Bakersfield, California, and played at Washington State before a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys. He then played four years in the Canadian Football League.
Of late, he described himself as a celebrity fitness trainer.
