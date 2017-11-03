‘Veronica Mars’ Actor Brad Bufanda Takes His Own Life

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Brad Bufanda, perhaps best known for a recurring role on “Veronica Mars.” has taken his own life.

The actor, sometimes known as Brad Joseph, was 34.

Bufanda was born in Orange County and graduated from El Toro High School in 2001.

According to a report in Variety, the actor jumped from a 13-story building early Wednesday in the Park LaBrea area. A suicide note was found at the scene.

Bufanda was reportedly found by a passerby just before 1 a.m.

He played biker Felix Toombs on “Veronica Mars” from 2004-2006.

The show’s creator, Rob Thomas, expressed his condolences to Bufanda’s family.

I'm heartbroken to hear of Brad Bufanda's passing. He did great work on Veronica Mars. My heart goes out to his family. — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) November 3, 2017

His other TV credits included “Birds of Prey,” “Days of our Lives,” “CSI: Miami,” “Co-Ed Confidential” and “Malcolm In the Middle.”

He appeared in films like “A Cinderella Story” and “Dark Tourist.” He had just completed roles in two other movies.

A fitness enthusiast who played several sports in high school, the actor once joked he was “too pretty” for Hollywood and often appeared shirtless — even at film premieres.