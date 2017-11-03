3 Robbery Suspects Disappear Into Parking Garages After Chase

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Three men who led police on a chase from Orange County to Pasadena remain at large Friday after losing officers in Old Town Pasadena.

The three possibly armed suspects are believed to be connected to the robbery of a Verizon store in Laguna Niguel, 27040 Alicia Parkway, at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Mark Kiernan said.

The store was closed at the time, but two of the men got in by brandishing a handgun at the janitorial crew, who let them inside the store, Kiernan said. No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the robbery, but authorities are still trying to determine what was taken, Kiernan said.

The sheriff’s department broadcast notified surrounding law enforcement agencies that the suspects fled in a white Ford F-150. Buena Park police soon began chasing a truck with three suspects inside that matched the description provided by the sheriff’s department, across the county line into eastern Los Angeles, where the California Highway Patrol took over.

The chase ended in Pasadena, where the driver let the two passengers out in front of Paseo Colorado. The driver later abandoned the truck and ran into a parking structure in the area of Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue, authorities said.

