Woman Critically Injured In Palmdale Bus Crash

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a bus in the Antelope Valley area.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 12500 block of East Avenue V-10, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The 23-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s deputies on the scene.
None of the dozen or so students, or the bus driver, were injured in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)