LA-Long Beach Ports Approve Clean Air Plan

Filed Under: Air Pollution, clean air plan, harbor commissioners, Port Of LA, Port of Long Beach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harbor commissioners have approved plans to drastically cut air pollution at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach by 2035.

The 2017 Clean Air Action Plan approved Thursday at a meeting of the ports’ governing boards outlines strategies for improving equipment and efficiency to eventually move cargo in the nation’s largest port complex with zero emissions.

Main points of the plan include clean-engine milestones for trucks, creating incentives to speed up fleet turnover to near-zero and zero-emission trucks, and efficiency programs for truck reservations and staging yards.

Other elements include requiring terminal operators to use zero-emission equipment by 2020, if possible, or the cleanest available equipment.

The plan also includes pursuing electrification of terminal equipment and expanding on-dock rail to eventually move 50 percent of cargo by train.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

