Compton Standoff Ends After SWAT Officers Wound Suspect Who Shot At Sherifff’s Deputies

COMPTON (CBSLA) — A SWAT team responded to a Compton neighborhood after an unknown suspect fired on LA County Sheriff’s deputies, officials said.
The suspect was hit by returned gunfire. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.
Deputies reportedly came under fire about 2:40 p.m. near Aranbe Avenue and Lucien Street.
The public was asked to avoid the area.
“The scene is active and a containment of the immediate surrounding area has been initiated,” Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said about 3:40 p.m.
About an hour later, the suspect was spotted outside a home he was allegedly holed up in. It was unclear if he fired upon deputies or SWAT at that time.
(@Copyright 2017. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)