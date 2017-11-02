Compton Standoff Ends After SWAT Officers Wound Suspect Who Shot At Sherifff’s Deputies

COMPTON (CBSLA)  —    A SWAT team responded to a Compton neighborhood after an unknown suspect fired on LA County Sheriff’s deputies, officials said.

The suspect was hit by returned gunfire. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Deputies reportedly came under fire about 2:40 p.m. near Aranbe Avenue and Lucien Street.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

“The scene is active and a containment of the immediate surrounding area has been initiated,” Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said about 3:40 p.m.

About an hour later, the suspect was spotted outside a home he was allegedly holed up in. It was unclear if he fired upon deputies or SWAT at that time.

