Smash-And-Grab Burglars Hit At Least 6 Shops In San Gabriel Valley

SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for suspects who broke into at least six stores in the San Dimas area in the early morning hours Thursday.
Between about 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., the burglars smashed storefront windows and stole cash and gift cards from several locations, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department watch commander told CBS2.
Among the stores hit were the restaurants Yummi Sushi and La Villa Kitchen, both located in the 1100 block of Via Verde Avenue. About three miles away the Chopsticks House and Inland Beauty Dispatch, both in the 800 block of West Arrow Highway, were also targeted.
The couple who owns La Villa Kitchen told CBS2 the burglars took about $600 in cash, including a donation jar for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.
“They got the money, the register, the savings,” said Lupe Ramirez, who has run La Villa Kitchen with her husband for several decades.
The suspects were described as two to four black men dressed in dark clothes and hoodies. They were spotted leaving the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan, LASD reports. It was last seen driving west on Arrow Highway.
Sheriff’s investigators believe the burglaries could be linked to similar incidents in Azusa, Glendora and La Verne. They are hoping that surveillance video from the restaurants will help identify the suspects.