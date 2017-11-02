WORLD SERIES: Larry King's ReactionsHouston Strong-er: Dodgers Fans Gracious On Social Media | Game 7 Photos | Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News

Smash-And-Grab Burglars Hit At Least 6 Shops In San Gabriel Valley

Filed Under: San Dimas

SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for suspects who broke into at least six stores in the San Dimas area in the early morning hours Thursday.

Between about 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., the burglars smashed storefront windows and stole cash and gift cards from several locations, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department watch commander told CBS2.

Among the stores hit were the restaurants Yummi Sushi and La Villa Kitchen, both located in the 1100 block of Via Verde Avenue. About three miles away the Chopsticks House and Inland Beauty Dispatch, both in the 800 block of West Arrow Highway, were also targeted.

The couple who owns La Villa Kitchen told CBS2 the burglars took about $600 in cash, including a donation jar for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

“They got the money, the register, the savings,” said Lupe Ramirez, who has run La Villa Kitchen with her husband for several decades.

The suspects were described as two to four black men dressed in dark clothes and hoodies. They were spotted leaving the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan, LASD reports. It was last seen driving west on Arrow Highway.

Sheriff’s investigators believe the burglaries could be linked to similar incidents in Azusa, Glendora and La Verne. They are hoping that surveillance video from the restaurants will help identify the suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch