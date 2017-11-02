Interview with Gurinder Chadha and Tanveer Ghani

We recently sat down with the “Viceroy’s House” director, Gurinder Chadha and one of the stars, Tanveer Ghani, to discuss the movie, working in Hollywood and their favorite things to do in LA.
The film tells the story of the final Viceroy of India and his task of overseeing the transition of British India to independence. It stars Gillian Anderson, Michael Gambon and Hugh Bonneville.
But Ghani and Chadha want moviegoers to know there is more to the story. “It is about love, it’s about division, its about love and hate and the triumph of the human spirit,” said Ghani.
“The film… is very personal to me,” says Chadha. “It’s part of my history. My original ancestors were from a part of India that is now Pakistan, so for me it was an opportunity to tell that story. Shine a light on that story.”
Watch the interview above and check out “Viceroy’s House”, now available on DVD and streaming online.