E. Coli Outbreak Sickens More Than 200 Marine Recruits In Camp Pendleton, San Diego

CAMP PENDLETON (CBSLA) – An E. coli outbreak at training facilities in San Diego and Camp Pendleton has sickened more than 200 Marine recruits.
The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego reported Wednesday evening that at least 214 of its 5,500 recruits were undergoing treatment for E. coli exposure.
The sickened recruits were stationed at both the MCRD San Diego and Edson Range, Camp Pendleton facilities.
Of those sickened, 26 were considered new cases and 12 were receiving treatment at an off-base medical facility, MCRD reported.
Samples were being sent for testing to a lab at the U.S. Army Public Health Command in San Antonio, Texas to try and determine what caused the outbreak.
“The command’s full effort is focused on caring for those recruits who are affected, ensuring we limit any spread of the illness, and identifying the source of the infection,” said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general, MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region in a statement.