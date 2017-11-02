Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – November 3

What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County

By Ramon Gonzales

(Credit: Bowers Museum)

The ceremonial packing of the Halloween costume marks the start of fall. While you may need to carry a hoodie, Southern California doesn’t have the kind of cold that will slow things down. There is plenty happening this weekend to help curb your Halloween hangover. For the folks that are headed out to Orange County, here are some of the best options for a lively weekend.

FRIDAY

Petty Vs. Eagles

The Coach House

33157 Camino Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949)496-8930

http://www.thecoachhouse.com

Comprised of two of the nation’s most heralded classic rock tribute acts, The Boys of Summer and The Petty Breakers authentically recreate the concert experience of The Eagles and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. With a production that transforms a set list into a shootout of timeless rock singles, the musicianship that emits from the stage makes this a sincere show guaranteed to appease even the biggest critics. As rock fans mourn the recent loss of Tom Petty and the passing of Glenn Frey last year, this collection of music translates sincere to resonate with fans both veteran and casual fans.

SATURDAY

(Credit: Joseph Peters)

Old Towne Preservation Association Historic Home Tour

Old Towne Orange

42 Plaza Square

Orange, CA 92866

(714)744-2225

http://www.cityoforange.org/262/Old-Towne-District

At all of 1-square mile, the historic section of Old Towne Orange is small but incredible scenic. Home to more than 1,300 homes and buildings, the architectural treasures in the area range from Craftsmen, Victorian, Mediterranean, and Spanish Colonial to name a few. There are some 50 different styles showcased in all. Tours of the town are available and led by volunteer docents that have a vast knowledge of the history and the importance. In addition to the developmental details, the neighborhood is one of the most charming in Southern California, offering a bevy of restaurants, cafes, and shops to patron.

Plan 9 From Outer Space

Maverick Theater

110 E. Walnut

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714)526-7070

http://www.mavericktheater.com

The Ed Wood-directed film is widely regarded as one of the worst films ever made. Marred by comically bad dialogue and special effects that were more ambitious than awe-inspiring, the unpolished nature of the production is part of what made it so pivotal to cult cinema. Adapted for the performance stage, director Brian Newell essentially penned an exact reenactment of the feature film. Loaded with snide humor and a tip of the hat to Ed Wood’s campy vision, the theatre version of the film is enough to make all audiences leave with a smile on their faces.

SUNDAY

(Credit: Gustavo Rimada)

Divinely Departed & Fruition

Artists Republic Gallery

400 W. Disney Way

Anaheim, CA 92651

(949) 988-0603

Regularly showcasing a healthy mix of emerging talent and established names, Artists Republic has collaborated with Trekell Art Supplies to curate two shows that will open simultaneously. Divinely Departed and Fruition will both open this weekend. Fruition will feature a collection of works on 14-by-14 inch panels from a community of artists that are under the Trekell umbrella. Divinely Departed Glenn Arthur as he helms a collection of works on wood panels that all tie in an All Hollow’s Eve theme. Among the artists featured include names like, Sugar Fueled, Johnny “KMNDZ” Rodriguez, Laura Berger, Gustavo Rimada, and Oda & King to name a few.

(Credit: Bowers Museum)

Dia De Los Muertos

Bowers Museum

2002 N. Main St.

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714)567-3600

https://www.bowers.org/index.php/education-programs/talks/event/1364-day-of-the-dead-festival

Incorporating the cultural reverence of the holiday, Bowers Museum has a full day of activities in tore to help celebrate this year’s Day of the Dead. Among the featured amenities include traditional Aztec dances from Xipe Totec Danza Azteca and the O/C Mariachi Kids will be on hand to belt out the Ranchera standards synonymous with Mexican culture. Mexican Hot Chocolate and treats like “Pan de Muerto” will also be on hand because no party is complete without something to snack on. In addition to the special event, the Kidseum will also be open and offering activities like face painting and arts & crafts to ensure a hands on element that completes the afternoon.