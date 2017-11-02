Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – November 3

What You’re Doing This Weekend in LA

By Ramon Gonzales

The diversity of Los Angeles means never having to do the same thing twice. There is always something new to explore and this weekend there is a host of recreational options that range from the culturally significant to the creatively appealing. Museums, festivals, street fairs, and swap meets,

FRIDAY

Cartoon Network: 25 Years of Drawing on Creativity

The Paley Center for Media

465 N. Beverly Dr.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 786-1000

http://paley.me/cartoonnetwork

Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the creation of the very first networked dedicated entirely to animated programming, The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles is hosting an exhibit detailing the history of the network and some of the standout pop culture contributions. Featuring sculptures from The Powerpuff Girls to stop-motion sets from Adventure Time, and an in-depth look at the roster of features ranging from Stephen Universe to OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes! This is great exhibit for even the most casual of cartoon fan.

SATURDAY

Riverside Day of the Dead

White Park

3936 Chestnut St.

Riverside, CA 92501

http://www.riversidedayofthedead.com

Equal parts cultural celebration and street fair, the Riverside Day of the Dead celebration focuses more on the tradition of the holiday. While there will be live entertainment and plenty of art in the form of the elaborate altars, there will be no alcohol available. Creating a family –friendly environment in downtown Riverside, traditional dances, cultural art, and living shrines to those that have departed remain at the ethos of the Day of the Dead gathering. Arte De Muertos will be on display in the form of chalk art that will decorate the city streets while La Catrina will showcase a bit of pageantry and ceremony to add to the festivities. A feast for the senses, few Day of the Dead gatherings are as well produced as this.

X: 40 Years of Punk in Los Angeles

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 765-6800

http://www.grammymuseum.org/exhibits/x

While the first wave of punk music had many regional hubs across the United States, Southern California made important contributions during the era. Arguably one of the most enduring bands that laid the groundwork for the genre is Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake of X. Celebrating their 40th anniversary, the Grammy Museum is hosting an exhibit featuring instruments, artwork, concert flyers, wardrobe, rare photographs and even handwritten lyrics from Exene and John to better tell the story of one of the punk rock’s most influential ensembles. Having two albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift, listed as on Rolling Stone’s Top 500 Albums of All Time, X continues to tour and earn new generations of fans.

SUNDAY

Griffith Park Fall Festival

Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(201) 470-4400

http://laparksfoundation.org

Griffith Park is always a great place to spend an afternoon. To begin the fall season, the park is hosting a community-focused festival. Offering activities like a rock wall, assorted games, live music, plenty of food vendors, and local beers on tap, the festival is car-free and conducive to pedestrians, bikes, and dogs on leashes. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, get comfortable, and spend some time at L.A.’s best retreat.

The Rock N Roll Flea

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013-1320

(323) 934-2944

https://rnrflea.com

Marking the first Sunday of the month, The Regent in Downtown L.A. will again host dozens of fashion-forward vendors for an afternoon of retail therapy. The Great Rock N Roll Flea Market isn’t your typical bazaar. Lined with collectors and curators of vintage fashion, contemporary art, and unique gifts this is the place to score everything from concert tour shirts to tattoo-influenced home decor. From punk rock preserves from Laura Ann Jams to quirky curiosities unique purveyors like Funeral, this is truly a one of a kind marketplace.