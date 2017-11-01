Dodgers Seats For World Series Game 7 Going For $1 Million

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wanna see the Dodgers win the World Series? For some of the best seats in the house, you’ll need about a million bucks.
A StubHub listing for two tickets behind home plate for Wednesday night’s deciding Game 7 against the Houston Astros was listed at $1 million – which generously also includes a parking pass.
Seat numbers 1 and 2 in row AA in the actual first row of the section are about as prime as you can get, with a unparalleled view of the action behind home plate.
The premium price is astronomically higher than the average ticket price of $1,718, but for the fan who has it all, it could be a historic investment.