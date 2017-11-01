WORLD SERIES: Recap: Dodgers Set Table For Game 7 | Game 6 Photos | What Fans Are Saying On Twitter | Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

Pain At The Pump: Gas Tax Hike Kicks In Statewide

Filed Under: california, Gas Tax, Gov. Jerry Brown
(credit: Thinkstock)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drivers in California, who already pay among the highest gas prices in the nation, will see the gas tax hike kick in Wednesday.

SB 1, signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown on April 28, increases the gasoline excise tax by 12 cents a gallon, the diesel fuel excise tax 20 centers per gallon, and the sales tax on diesel to 5.75 percent.

The bill will also raise vehicle registration fees between $25 and $175, depending on the value of the vehicle, on Jan. 1.

The revenue from the tax and registration fee increases will be used to repair roads, highways and bridges and improve public transportation, according to Brown.

Although the tax and registration fees are set to increase, they may not stay. Republican lawmakers have initiated a pair of efforts to repeal the new taxes through ballot measures in 2018.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch