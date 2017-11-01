Pain At The Pump: Gas Tax Hike Kicks In Statewide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drivers in California, who already pay among the highest gas prices in the nation, will see the gas tax hike kick in Wednesday.
SB 1, signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown on April 28, increases the gasoline excise tax by 12 cents a gallon, the diesel fuel excise tax 20 centers per gallon, and the sales tax on diesel to 5.75 percent.
The bill will also raise vehicle registration fees between $25 and $175, depending on the value of the vehicle, on Jan. 1.
The revenue from the tax and registration fee increases will be used to repair roads, highways and bridges and improve public transportation, according to Brown.
Although the tax and registration fees are set to increase, they may not stay. Republican lawmakers have initiated a pair of efforts to repeal the new taxes through ballot measures in 2018.
