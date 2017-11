LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Houston Astros won deciding Game 7 of the 2017 World Series Wednesday night beating the Dodgers, 5-1. It was the first World Series win in that team’s 55-year history.

The Dodgers were hoping to make a little history of their own. The last time the team made the World Series and won was 1988.

Dodgers fans on social media were quick to pick up their team and offer congratulations to the champions.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

Still so proud of my #Dodgers Thanks for the great year! Win or lose I still feel this was the best series ever! forever fan!! — sunny marshal (@sunnyandstar4l5) November 2, 2017

Give credit to the #Dodgers for making this #WorldSeries a good battle. You did dodger nation proud. — José Carrillo 🇲🇽 (@OleJose94) November 2, 2017