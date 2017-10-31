Where To Eat The Best Non-Beef Burgers In Los Angeles

Where’s the best burger when you want to skip the beef? Los Angeles boasts a myriad delicious and, typically heathy, alternatives Whether you enjoy your buns filled with chicken, turkey, vegetables or even falafel, you’ll find the best versions in the Southland. Following are five red meat-less burgers to remember.

Tony’s Darts Away

1710 W. Magnolia Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91506

(818) 253-1710

www.tonysda.com

Pushing vegan cuisine to the hilt, this popular local Burbank establishment has recently added “The Impossible Dossant”–two Impossible Burgers (dubbed “the veggie burger that bleeds”), bacon slices, vegan Provolone, barbecue sauce and frizzled onions all sitting in a donut croissant bun to its menu. Add a California craft brew from the all-craft tap men and a side of disco fries topped with vegan cheddar and pickled jalapeno and you’ll be healthily prepared to participate in any of the in-house games provided by this fun establishment.

Burger Lounge Santa Monica

213 Arizona Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 238-8950

www.burgerlounge.com

Cage free turkey burgers are a house specialty at this and other Burger Lounge outposts in the Southland. Topped with a choice of organic cheese, grilled onions and house 1000 Island dressing, this taste treat is best enjoyed L.A. syle by indulging in this mainstay’s outdoor dining space all year ’round. Ditto the quinoa burger on a gluten free bun.

The Golden State

426 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 782-8331

thegoldenstatecafe.com

Hit up this cozy haunt made inviting with exposed brick walls and chalkboard specials and you’ll be privy to a top notch veggie burger made tasty with California-source products like beets and miso and then topped with arugula, pickled red onions, and avocado. All of these healthy items, put together in supreme combinations, take their place on fresh brioche buns and are washed down with fine craft beers. Talk about a great meal!

Fala Bar

7751 1/2 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 424-7131

www.falabar.com

Locals rave about Fala Bar’s Mediterranean Burger, an $8 treat that contains a sampling of sweet potato falafel along with Israeli salad, hummus, cabbage and tahini. The Kale Burger, also $8, is a falafel conceived with the healthy veggie married with lemon and topped with a house Thousand Island dressing, pickled purple cabbage, and fresh avocado. Both promise to “infuse each bite with pure, wholesome and sustainable ingredients made with love.” A second Fala Bar is located in Venice.

Astro Family Restaurant

2300 Fletcher Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 663-9241

Silver Lake’s go-to retro diner and its landmark Goggie architecture surprises with fare that goes far beyond the standard typically served at this kind of neighborhood eatery. The establishment’s apt named Gardenburger has been delivering for decades, ever Astro’s creator Cosmos Kapantzos went vegetarian in the 1980s. Another popular option at Astro? A veggie burger done Greek Tycoon style, served on sourdough bread and topped with feta, tomato and grilled onions.

By Jane Lasky