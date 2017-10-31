WORLD SERIES: Recap: Dodgers Set Table For Game 7 | Game 6 Photos | What Fans Are Saying On Twitter | Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

FBI Investigating Sex Act On LAX To Detroit Flight

Filed Under: Delta, Detroit, FBI, LAX, mile high club, Sex Act, sex on plane

LAX (CBSLA) — What happened aboard a Delta flight from LAX to Detroit is taking the definition of inappropriate to new heights.

WDIV in Detroit reports a 48-year-old woman was arrested for performing a sex act on a 28-year-old man while the two were in their seats.

According to the report, the two did not meet until the flight. The unidentified man was headed to Nashville. The woman was connecting to Miami.

Delta is not commenting on what happened. The FBI says they’re investigating. The couple faces a possible citation.

