LAPD Investigating Hollywood Youth Agent Accused Of Rape

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A 20-year-old actor has filed a complaint alleging he was sexually assaulted by former Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham, making him one of five men to accuse Grasham of sexual misconduct.

The complaint filed by Tyler Cornell reportedly alleges Grasham sodomized Cornell earlier this year, but LAPD would only confirm the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating a complaint filed this weekend.

Deadline first reported the allegations as a “sodomy crime report”, quoting an LAPD spokesperson.

Cornell’s representative, Frederick Levy, told the Los Angeles Times that he could not provide further information and that his client is not yet ready to go public.

A person familiar with the complaint told The Times it concerns an incident that allegedly occurred this month.

The allegations mark Cornell as the fifth young actor to accuse Grasham of sexual harassment or assault.

Grasham was fired by his employer, Beverly Hills-based Agency for the Performing Arts (APA), on Oct. 20 as the first accusers went public.

The veteran agent’s unraveling began with accusations by filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman that he was assaulted by Grasham as a teenage actor in 2007, according to The Times. Since then, more allegations have surfaced, mostly made by young male actors who alleged Grasham plied them with alcohol and made unwanted sexual advances.

Earlier this month, actor Lucas Ozaroski accused Grasham of making an unwanted advance after attending a party together.

“Orphan Black” actor Jordan Gavaris accused Grasham of “repeatedly” harassing him.

When I was 21, Tyler Grasham repeatedly harassed me about my sexuality, and forcibly implied he could “protect me” if I joined his roster… — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

But that if I didn't, my career may be derailed. — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

A 19-year-old man told The Wrap that Grasham reached out to him on Instagram when he was just 16 and expressed his desire to date him and start a family with the teen.

Another former actor, Lukasz Dusza, made similar allegations in a social media post.

Since I was 16, Tyler Grasham insisted that I become gay & wanted me to send him pics of myself every morning.@JacobAWohl #tylerGrasham pic.twitter.com/ld3qKPdtoK — Lukasz P. Dusza (@DuszaLukasz) October 21, 2017

In a statement Monday evening, APA said that it “will fully cooperate with any and all investigations conducted by the authorities as they proceed.”

Shortly before Grasham was fired, his most prominent client, actor Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” and “It” fame left APA following the allegations.

The complaint filed by Cornell also follows newly-revealed allegations against actor Kevin Spacey by Anthony Rapp, who told Buzzfeed he was the victim of an unwanted advance by the then-26-year-old Spacey when he was just 14 years old.

