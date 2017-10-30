Where To Go Trick Or Treating In Los Angeles

Young or old, trick or treating is a Halloween past time that can’t be beat. Not sure where to head this year to get candy with your friend, family, and children? These areas are known to be the best spots around Los Angeles to go trick or treating!

Angelino Heights

Carroll Avenue and Douglas Street Carroll Avenue and Douglas Street Head to this area just east of the Echo Park Lake to walk around amongst vintage craftsman bungalows, old Victorian homes, and mysterious homes that will make you feel like you’re in the perfect Halloween movie. As one of L.A.’s oldest neighborhoods, this area gets spooky for Halloween and is the ideal spot to knock on doors to get your fill of candy.

Brentwood

North or South of San Vicente Blvd North or South of San Vicente Blvd With a family-friendly atmosphere, trick or treating in Brentwood always feels safe. The walkable neighborhood is perfect to bring your kids, and you’re likely to run into someone you know (if you can recognize them with their costumes). Residents are very friendly, and generous when it comes to handing out plenty of candy to tots. Decorations are also top-notch in this great pocket of L.A.

Venice Beach

Dell & Venice Blvd. Dell & Venice Blvd. Walk along the beautiful and iconic Venice Canals on Halloween night! This gem of an area is known to go all out and you’ll have a blast strolling over the bridges, walking along the canals and taking in the ghostly decorations. Make sure to wear your best costume, and you’ll be sure to get a handful or more of tasty Halloween candy.

Toluca Lake Situated near Universal City, and North Hollywood, Toluca Lake has retained a neighborhood charm that can’t be beat. With movie studios and workers from the studios living in this great area, they are known to go all out when it comes to spooky Halloween decorations. Go trick or treating in this area that once had Bob Hope as a resident. Each year, it’s become a tradition for the neighborhood to come alive with those who love to trick or treat!

Beverly Hills

Whittier Drive to Hillcrest Road Whittier Drive to Hillcrest Road Beverly Hills balloons with trick or treaters each year looking to walk around ‘the flats,’ or the area just south of Sunset Boulevard and North of Santa Monica Blvd. It should come as no surprise that one of the wealthiest pockets of the city becomes one of the most popular on Halloween night. Trick or treaters are ‘treated’ to all types of great candy in a friendly atmosphere. Long and semi-winding streets with fun Halloween decorations add to the allure. Make sure to visit the Beverly Hills Witches House on Walden Drive. It resembles a haunted cottage from a fairy tale and your kids will love it.

Santa Monica

Between San Vicente Blvd & Montana Between San Vicente Blvd & Montana Go to dinner on Montana Avenue, and then head into the residential area just off the Avenue between 6th and 17th streets for a perfect and charming neighborhood to go trick or treating in. Homes open their doors to those who dare to get bast the ghoulish decorations and homeowners hand out plenty of candy. They offer their annual Halloween Hop as well (from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) where there is trick or treating for the entire family thanks to Montana Avenue merchants!