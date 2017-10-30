WORLD SERIES: Recap Of Epic Game 5Game 5 Photos | What Fans Tweeted During The Drama | Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

Sergeant Wounded, Shots Fired After 911 Call At Shopping Center

Filed Under: Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA/AP) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s sergeant has been critically injured but is expected to survive after being stabbed several times while responding to a 911 call.

Sheriff John McMahon says the sergeant responded Monday morning to a call in Rancho Cucamonga after a man told dispatchers he had been abducted.

The call came from outside the Hobby Lobby near Haven Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

McMahon says the sergeant was speaking with the man when a fight broke out between them.

He says the sergeant was stabbed multiple times but was able to draw her weapon and fired at the suspect.

The suspect – who was reportedly wearing pajamas at the time of the incident – wasn’t hit by the gunfire and was later taken into custody.

McMahon says the sergeant was stabbed in the shoulder and had lacerations on her face and head. He says she’s expected to survive.

