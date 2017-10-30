WORLD SERIES: Stadium Gets Touch-Up For Game 6 | Dodgers Face EliminationGame 5 Photos | What Fans Tweeted During The Drama |  Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

Police Seek Driver In Hit-And-Run That Killed Man, 76, Crossing Street

Filed Under: Hit And Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police released images Monday of a driver suspected of striking and fatally injuring a man in South Los Angeles then abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Herman Charles Avery Jr., 76, of Inglewood was crossing Western Avenue at 81st Street, heading west, around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when he was struck, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Avery died at the scene police said.

The driver suspected in the accident, who had a 7- to 9-year-old boy with him, drove to Western Avenue and 82nd Street, where he abandoned the vehicle, police said.

The suspect is described as black, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the fatal hit-and-run accident was urged to call detectives at (323) 421-2500.

After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to the division watch commander at (323) 421-2577.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch