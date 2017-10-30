Police Seek Driver In Hit-And-Run That Killed Man, 76, Crossing Street

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police released images Monday of a driver suspected of striking and fatally injuring a man in South Los Angeles then abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Herman Charles Avery Jr., 76, of Inglewood was crossing Western Avenue at 81st Street, heading west, around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when he was struck, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Avery died at the scene police said.
The driver suspected in the accident, who had a 7- to 9-year-old boy with him, drove to Western Avenue and 82nd Street, where he abandoned the vehicle, police said.
The suspect is described as black, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the fatal hit-and-run accident was urged to call detectives at (323) 421-2500.
After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to the division watch commander at (323) 421-2577.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.
