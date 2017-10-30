LAPD Officer Shoots, Injures Man In Mar Vista

MAR VISTA (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded by a Los Angeles police officer Sunday in Mar Vista, according to police.
The officer-involved-shooting happened about 3 p.m. in the 13100 block of Psomas Way in Mar Vista, according to a statement by LAPD headquarters division.
The officer involved was from the LAPD’s Pacific Division, LAPD spokeswoman Officer Irma Mota said.
According to the LAPD statement, Pacific Division officers went to the location to “assist the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health with a medical call. While at the scene an officer-involved shooting occurred.”
The man was taken to a hospital and treated for his wounds and was last listed in stable condition. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said.
However, police have not released any details on what led up to the OIS.
The OIS was being investigated by the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division, as well as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Justice System Investigation Division shooting team and the Office of the Inspector General.
