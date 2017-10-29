What You’re Eating – Best Pumpkin Dishes For Fall In Los Angeles*

Best Pumpkin Dishes for Fall in Los Angeles

David Klein

It’s the age old (or maybe last few years old) fall debate: Have we reached the tipping point when it comes to pumpkin-based foods? The answer: Who cares? Sure there are some orange monstrosities that should probably be squashed, but there are also plenty of delicious pumpkin dishes that should not be overlooked. Luckily, Los Angeles offers several of the latter.

image: Wood Roasted Pumpkin Pizza

(credit: Pitfire Pizza)

Wood Roasted Pumpkin Pizza

Pitfire Pizza

Multiple Locations

www.pitfirepizza.com

While pumpkin pie has become a fall staple, the pumpkin pizza pie remains a rarity. Pitfire is hoping to change that with their Wood Roasted Pumpkin Pizza. The sweetness of the pumpkin plays off the gentle tang of the goat cheese nicely, while greens provide an extra layer of earthiness. A sprinkle of pepitas (a.k.a. pumpkin seeds) is the perfect final touch to this seasonal standout.

image: Cinderella’s Pumpkin Rides

(credit: TBA)

Cinderella’s Pumpkin Rides

Szechuan Impression

1900 Valley Blvd.

Alhambra, CA 91803

(213) 514-5724

szechuanimpressioninc.com

If you’re looking to cool down from the heat of Szechuan Impression’s punishingly spicy specialties, try taking Cinderella’s Pumpkin Rides out for a spin. This whimsically named dish tastes as good as it sounds, a sort of pumpkin muffin/cake hybrid that tastes like pure fairy godmother magic. Rather than tears of chili induced-pain, these pumpkin delights will have you crying tears of joy.

image: Pumpkin Tortelli

(credit: TBA )

Pumpkin Tortelli

Angelini Osteria

7313 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 297-0070

http://www.angeliniosteria.com

This Beverly Blvd. Italian institution prides itself on serving seasonal homestyle classics. During the fall, Angelini is offering its mouthwatering pumpkin tortelli which features freshly made pockets of pasta with a whipped pumpkin filling. Asparagus and a Parmigiano Reggiano sauce round out the hearty dish. If that’s enough, a pumpkin version of their famed lasagna will be featured on the menu in the coming weeks so now you have an excuse to dine there multiple times.

image: Pumpkin Pie Doughnut

(credit: Scott Suchman for Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken)

Pumpkin Pie Doughnut

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

516 W. 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 622-7876

astrodougnuts.com

This D.C. transplant became an instant hit when it opened its first west coast location earlier this year in downtown L.A. When it comes to doughnuts, Astro is always turning out creative creations, and their fall lineup, which includes Candied Apple, Candy Bar and Coconut Dream is particularly drool worthy. The standout, however, is the Pumpkin Pie, a square doughnut filled with pumpkin pastry cream and topped with a pumpkin spiced glaze, orange sugar, and a small dollop of vanilla butter cream to serve as the stem. You’re going to want an entire patch of these.

image: Pumpkin Tempura

(credit: TBA)

Pumpkin Tempura

Hannosuke

3760 S. Centinela Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90066

(310) 397-4676

Pumpkin tends to be an afterthought when it comes to tempura platters, as the gourd is often rendered into an undercooked slab of forgettable blandness. The Tokyo-based fry wizards at Hannosuke commit no such atrocities. Their tempura pumpkin consists of a tender slab of pumpkin hugged by a light and crispy coating that is pure heaven. Order it by the piece or as part of platter where it will surely shine.

image: Pumpkin Bread

(credit: Winsome)

Pumpkin Bread

Winsome

1115 Sunset. Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 415-1818

eatwinsome.com

This always popular Echo Park diner is known for serving up fantastic house-made baked goods. Pastry chef Leslie Mialma’s made-from-scratch pumpkin bread is certainly no exception. The bread manages to balance just the right amount of sweetness and spice while a welcome added crunch courtesy of pepitas rounds out this simple yet scrumptious loaf of goodness.

image: Chipotle Pumpkin Pie

(credit: TBA)

Chipotle Pumpkin Pie

simplethings

Multiple Locations

simplethingsrestaurant.com

If you’re looking for an extra layer of spice in your pumpkin pie, simplethings has you covered. This quirky café with locations in Burbank, Westwood, and Mid City, is always churning out-of-the box pies of both the mini and full-sized varieties. Their chipotle pumpkin pie definitely brings the heat with a nice hint of smokiness, cooled down by a dollop of whipped cream. The pie’s Oreo cookie crust brings it to that next level. Serve this bad boy up on Halloween for an extra special treat.

image: Clementine

(credit: Clementine)

Pumpkin Pie

Clementine

1751 Ensley Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 552-1080

clementineonline.com

Sometimes you just want a no frills classic in your belly and Clementine’s pumpkin pie certainly delivers. Chef/owner Annie Miller clearly put a lot of love into this fall favorite; the wonderful pumpkin custard is not too firm yet not too soggy, while the crust is nice and flaky. This is the pumpkin pie you want to see on your Thanksgiving table.

