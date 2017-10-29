Orange County Bucket List: Top Activities To Do

Known for its great weather year round, its terrific beaches, and laid back vibe, Orange County is a great place to live and visit. Tourists generally associate Orange County with Anaheim’s Disneyland, but there is so much more to Orange County. Looking for some unique and cool things to do? This list is for you.

Ride The Balboa Ferry

Head to Newport Beach and take the fun Balboa Ferry to get to Balboa Island. Half the fun is riding the ferry, but once on Balboa Island, there’s plenty to do, including going shopping, eating from an array of restaurants, walking around, play skee-ball and more!



Visit LEGOLAND

It’s true! There’s a theme park devoted to LEGO’s. In fact, it’s a full resort. Stay at the LEGOLAND Hotel, and then experience everything from the LEGO Movie 4D A New Adventure to shows and other activities.



Rent A Duffy Boat

Sail (or drive) a duffy boat around Newport Harbor and Balboa Island with your friends for the day! Stock up on snacks, drinks and food as you boat around and check out the great homes and scenery.



Go Paddleboarding

Whether you want to get some exercise, you’re looking to get out on the water, or both, paddleboarding in Newport Beach is a great idea. Pirate Coast Paddle Company can handle all your stand up paddle boarding needs. Or, you can go kayaking around the bay.



Play Golf At Pelican Hill

The Pelican Hill golf course at the five star Pelican Hill Resort is known as one of the most beautiful courses in the world. Play a full 18 holes, or go for half. Either way, you’ll take in beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean as you play.



Go To The Newport Beach Film Festival

Each year, the Newport Beach Film Festival takes over Newport Beach for about a week during Spring. Attend the event and see interesting films by up and coming directors.



See Art In Motion At The Pageant Of The Masters

One of the world’s most unique festivals, the Festival of Arts boasts not only the stunning Pageant of the Masters production, but also an expansive art show, seminars, workshops, food demonstrations, live entertainment, and fine dining. The ninety minute show is a recreation of classical and contemporary artworks; real people pose live on stage to look like their painting and sculpture counterparts as you enjoy the show in a beautiful outdoor amphitheater. Experience a live professional orchestra, original score, narration, stunning set pieces, and incredible art.



Eat Your Heart Out At The Orange International Street Fair

During Labor Day each year, the Orange International Street Fair comes to downtown Orange to showcase a wide variety of food, music and dance from all types of ethnicities.



Go Surfing In Surf City U.S.A.

You can’t visit Orange County without going to Surf City U.S.A. Otherwise known as Huntington Beach, this beachside community is known for its surfing. Take some lessons, or just dive in and try to catch some waves! The Huntington Beach Pier is not to be missed either.



See The Lighted Up Boats During Christmas In Newport Beach

Every Christmas it’s become tradition for boats to go all out. During the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, boats in the harbor decorate their boats with lights and Christmas decorations. Revelers watch as boats navigate the waterways.



See Whales & Dolphins

Capt Dave in Dana Point is a great company to contact if you want to go whale watching. Or, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching and Newport Landing Whale Watching are great options. Either way, you’ll be sure to experience two of the most intelligent species in their habitat. If you’re in Orange County, this is a must do unique experience.



Eat Unique Food At The O.C. Fair

The O.C. Fair is really a one of a kind type of event. From deep fried everything (yes, everything), to all types of carnival rides and more, it’s an event that can’t be missed. The food changes each year, but past years have included fried peanut butter meatballs, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos pizza, fried octopus on a stick and more. The O.C. Fair also offers a month full of concerts from top acts like Gavin Degraw.



See An Angels Game

Head to Angels Stadium in Anaheim and root for the Angels during the summer and spring months! Angel Stadium offers some of the best seats for viewing a game in baseball, as well as tasty hot dogs, refreshments and more.



Take In The History At Mission San Juan Capistrano

Mission San Juan Capistrano is pretty historic. This Spanish Mission was founded in 1776 (yes, the same year as the Declaration of Independence), and carries the distinction today of being the oldest building in California still in use.