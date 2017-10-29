Missing School Tortoise Found On California Golf Course 22 Miles Away

BURBANK (CBSLA) — A beloved school tortoise that went missing last week has been found nearly 22 miles away at a golf course in Burbank.
The 140-pound tortoise named Bubba had wandered out of her habitat from Paul Revere Middle School in the Pacific Palisades.
One viewer wrote in to CBS Los Angeles and shared of the devastation the students felt at the loss of their tortoise.
She indicated that she believed someone had grabbed Bubba.
Days later, the tortoise reportedly appeared at DeBell Golf Club in Burbank.
“When you think you have seen it all at DeBell GC. Today there will be slow play on Hole 18 due to the ‘Snapping Turtle’. Book your next tee time at DeBell it’s just like visiting the zoo,” the golf course wrote on its Facebook page.
Bubba has since been returned to the school.