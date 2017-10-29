Man In 70s Shot To Death On His Front Lawn

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Gunshots sent a quiet Van Nuys neighborhood into chaos Sunday and police are now searching for the killer of a 73-year-old man.

Dick Boyd was watching football just before 11 this morning when he heard the shots a few doors down.

“The shots were extremely loud. Five shots in a row,” Boyd said. “It was bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.”

The man was fatally shot while standing on his front lawn, police said.

It happened at a house with a trampoline for the kids outside on Greenbush Avenue a block south of Van Owen.

LAPD says a man walked up and opened fire. The shooter jumped in a car and took off South on Greenbush.

“My wife ran to the front window, and saw a white car going down the street,” Boyd said.

Two other neighbors said it was a smaller model white car. They said some people on this street have security cameras, so the LAPD should get a good view of the car.

One homeowner didn’t want his name used or his face shown.

“I was in my garage working on my car and I heard several pops. I heard two pops and then five more,” he said.

He and other neighbors came running out of their homes to see chaos on Greenbush. People were screaming as they ran toward the house where the man had been shot.

The neighborhood is in shock over the shooting of a man nobody seemed to know well, but everyone interviewed said he appeared to be a good, quiet family man.

“I’ve known their kids, walking by and they walk the dog all the time. I can’t see where there’d be any problem,” Boyd said.