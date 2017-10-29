Best Restaurants & Bars In Downtown L.A.’s Arts District

The budding Arts District has quickly become the go-to neighborhood to open up restaurants from top chefs. From the critically acclaimed Bestia eatery to the popular Church & State and Everson Royce Bar, there’s no shortage of great bars and restaurants to try in this area east of Pershing Square.



www.bestiala.com 2121 E 7th PlLos Angeles, CA 90021(213) 514-5724 Bestia is consistently one of the best restaurants in the city and is always a sought after place to dine at. With n incredibly popular menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, pastas, charcuterie, and delightful desserts, Bestia is a hip Italian eatery that offers what may be the best regional fare in town. The modern, industrial chic dining room makes the perfect setting to showcase the dishes created by Chef Ori Menashe and wife Genevieve Gergis. Make sure to try the smoked branzino salad or the mouthwatering Pappardelle alla Carota with carrot puree, mushroom ragu, and fava beans.

www.officinebrera.com Dine on some of L.A.’s top Northern Italian cusine at Officine Brera. Brought to Angelenos by chef Angelo Auriana and Matteo Ferdinand, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and features small plates like cured pork, as well as pasta and risotto that can’t be beat. Try their risotto, honey nut squash ravioli, as well as fish and meat dishes like their slow braised beef shoulder, a wood oven roasted pork shank, and a 30 day aged prime New York steak.



