Best Restaurants & Bars In Downtown L.A.’s Arts District

Bestia
2121 E 7th Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 514-5724
www.bestiala.com
Bestia is consistently one of the best restaurants in the city and is always a sought after place to dine at. With n incredibly popular menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, pastas, charcuterie, and delightful desserts, Bestia is a hip Italian eatery that offers what may be the best regional fare in town. The modern, industrial chic dining room makes the perfect setting to showcase the dishes created by Chef Ori Menashe and wife Genevieve Gergis. Make sure to try the smoked branzino salad or the mouthwatering Pappardelle alla Carota with carrot puree, mushroom ragu, and fava beans.
1331 East 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90022
(213) 553-8006
Dine on some of L.A.’s top Northern Italian cusine at Officine Brera. Brought to Angelenos by chef Angelo Auriana and Matteo Ferdinand, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and features small plates like cured pork, as well as pasta and risotto that can’t be beat. Try their risotto, honey nut squash ravioli, as well as fish and meat dishes like their slow braised beef shoulder, a wood oven roasted pork shank, and a 30 day aged prime New York steak.
Everson Royce Bar
1936 E 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 335-6166
www.erbla.com
Naturally, craft cocktails are the thing to order at Everson Royce Bar, a hip bar whose signage simply reads “BAR” in neon. Sip from the short list of extremely well-executed craft cocktails and dine on delicious bar bites like a pork bao made with cucumber pickle and hoisin or heady burgers. Sit by the sleek back-lit bar, or enjoy the spacious and sparkly wooden patio out back. Wine flights are available with any entree.
Church & State
1850 Industrial St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 405-1434
http://www.churchandstatebistro.com
This French bistro was one of the first restaurants to head to the Arts District and is credited as having a big hand in revitalizing the area. With attractive sidewalk tables, and a luxe interior rich with dark wood, visitors sip on beautifully crafted craft cocktails, and dine on menu items like oysters on the half shell, salmon filet, and steak frites. Romantic and charming, there’s truly something delicious to please any pallet on a menu that brings Paris to the Arts District.
Blacktop Coffee
826 E 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 599-8496
www.blacktop.la
Housed in an old brick building, this casual coffee shop is a perfect fit for the quaint and distinctive Arts District. Sip on top-notch coffee and choose from a small but delicious list of bites, including croissants, avocado toast, and more.
Wurstkuche
800 E 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 687-4444
www.wurstkuche.com
It’s all about the sausage at this cozy, yet hip restaurant. At Wurstkuche, Polish Kielbasa, rattlesnake and rabbit, brautwurst, and even vegetarian apple sage are among the choices at this gourmet hot doggery. But, make sure not to miss the Belgian and German brews on draft, or the crisp frites. With so many beers on draft, and so many sausages, you may never leave.
Bread Lounge
700 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 327-0782
www.breadlounge.com
Bread Lounge is the Arts District’s answer to the perfect bakery. Grab freshly baked artisanal bread, cafe items, pastries, as well as breakfast, The casual bakery also offers some of the best salads, tasty sandwiches (both hot and cold), soups and more.
The Daily Dose
1820 Industrial St
Ste 104
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(844) 932-4593
www.dailydosela.com
Opened in 2012, The Daily Dose offers top notch breakfast and lunch with menu items ranging from sandwiches to a smoked salmon scramble and popular coffee.