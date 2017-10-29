Best Bars To Go For A First Date In Los Angeles

Going on a first date can be a nerve-racking experience. What should you wear, and where you should go are common things that everyone thinks about to make sure the night goes smoothly. If you’re looking for a perfect place to go for first date drinks in L.A., look no further.



71 Above

Downtown Los Angeles

www.71above.com Views of Los Angeles is always a great idea for a date. At 71 Above, in downtown L.A., you’ll get just that and more. This downtown restaurant and cocktail bar offers sweeping views of Los Angeles that will literally take your breath away. Sip on unique cocktails and eat bar bites inside the appropriately named Sky Lounge and then head to the dining room for dinner.



EP & LP

West Hollywood

www.eplosangeles.com Offering stellar views from the rooftop lounge and a great open kitchen, this happening outdoor bar and indoor restaurant one of the best spots in the city for not only dining, but also drinking. Bite into tasty southeastern Asian fare and sip from a vast cocktail menu, including drinks like their “L.P. Pimms Cup” with gin, sweet vermouth, fresh lemon and lime, cucumber, strawberry, fresh mint and ginger and their “Sunset in Rosarito.” Whatever you decide on, you can’t go wrong with whatever drink you choose here. The views alone will impress your date, and the drinks just add to its great vibe.



Here’s Looking at You

Koreatown

www.hereslookingatyoula.com As a favorite among locals in the L.A. bar scene, Here's Looking At You offers an innovative drink menu and colorful food options. The bar/restaurant offers creative cocktail that use ingredients you wouldn't expect. Their Bettencourt cocktail comes complete with McKenna Bonded Bourbon, Corbin Cash Sweet Potato Liqueur, Jameson Caskmates Stout, and toasted marshmallows. Or, opt for the Highway Mile, which offers Buffalo Trace Bourbon, amaro Sfumato, fresh lemon and black sesame syrup.



Button Mash

Echo Park

www.buttonmashla.com Do something a little out of the ordinary for your first date. At Button Mash, throw back some craft beers as you challenge your date to a fun vintage arcade game. The bar offers tasty bar bites, as well as bottled, draft and canned beer, and wine.



Cliff’s Edge

Silver Lake

www.cliffsedgecafe.com Head to this great eatery and bar in the heart of Silver Lake for a unique experience. The draw here is their romantic patio that will set the right tone. Sip on wines by the glass, and cocktails, and you can choose to eat bar bites or sit down for dinner.



Gwen

Hollywood

www.gwenla.com Grab some bar stools or stand on the patio and enjoy some of Los Angeles’ best cocktails. The drinks here, made by bartenders that know what they’re doing, are distinctive variations of classics, like a pina colada old fashioned, negroni’s, a passionfruit cocktail made with mezcal, and many others. The drinks alone will impress your date.



Faith & Flower

Downtown Los Angeles

www.faithandflowerla.com Head to one of L.A.’s most stylish restaurants with a 1930’s era vibe. The incredible interior alone will impress your date, and the cocktails will surely seal the deal. Sip on inventive and one-of-a-kind flavorful cocktails created by some of L.A.’s most talented bartenders.



Redbird

Venice

www.redbird.la Grab a seat at the bar of this energetic restaurant or slip into a booth inside the lounge and sip on meticulously created cocktails.



Rose Cafe

Venice

www.rosecafevenice.com The Rose Cafe used to be a spot just for those looking for a casual brunch or lunch. These days, things have drastically changed. The Rose Cafe is easily one of the best places to grab a drink for a first date. With a spirited and lively atmosphere, grab unique cocktails at the bar, or get a table and mix cocktails with delicious menu items. Take a stroll around the charming streets before or after grabbing a drink at The Rose Cafe. It’s perfect for a day or night date, and there are plenty of places inside this restaurant/bar to get to know that special person.



The Varnish

Downtown Los Angeles

www.213hospitality.com You’ll score some extra points with your date for being original when you visit The Varnish in downtown L.A. The dimly lit bar with meticulously constructed cocktails lies behind an unmarked door at the back of Cole’s Restaurant.