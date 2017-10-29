10 Best Art Exhibits Happening In L.A. Right Now

(Credit: Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London. © Yayoi Kusama.)

While the glitz and glamour of Hollywood films takes center stage in Southern California’s creative landscape, the art scene has been growing tremendously. From ancient to modern art, from paintings and drawings to unique neon installations, there is plenty to see at local art museums in Los Angeles. While many are a part of The Getty’s “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA” initiative, still others have a unique place in the current art scene. Check out these 10 exhibits that are taking place in the city right now.

“Found in Translation: Design in California and Mexico, 1915–1985”

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Various drawings, films and photographs are combined in this exhibit that highlights the modern design movements in both California and Mexico during the 20th century. The show, which includes more than 250 pieces and runs through April 1 of next year, explores four different architectural themes, including Spanish Colonial inspiration, pre-Hispanic revivals, folk art and craft traditions and modernism. These design elements helped shape the interconnectedness between the two regions, making it the perfect addition to “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA.” In addition to highlighting both areas’ sense of place, other design elements included are furniture, murals, ceramics and metalwork.

“Giovanni Bellini: Landscapes of Faith in Renaissance Venice”

The Getty Center

This exhibition at the expansive Getty Center features paintings that date back to the Renaissance era, created by one of the most influential artists of the time, Giovanni Bellini. Though many of his 15th century pieces focus on religious subjects and were designed with the upper class in mind, they also feature metaphorical landscapes, crafted with natural light in mind. In addition to the exhibit, upcoming talks will be held on November 12 and December 2 while artist Peter Zokosky will teach visitors drawing techniques for landscapes in the gallery on November 5 and 19.

“James hd Brown: Life and Work in Mexico”

USC Fisher Museum of Art

Another showcase that is part of The Getty Center’s cultural initiative, “James hd Brown: Life and Work in Mexico” features the works of Los Angeles-born artist James hd Brown, who relocated to Oaxaca, Mexico in the 1990s and started Carpe Diem Press with his wife. The company, which produces limited edition books for artists from both Mexico and the United States, is just one small part of the cultural environment that is taking over Oaxaca. In addition to the 13 books on display, the exhibition will feature Brown’s “My Other House” series, which deals with imaginative spaces that enhance creativity in life.

“Laughing on the Outside: Selections from the Permanent Collection”

Museum of Contemporary Art

On display through January 22 of next year, this fun, playful exhibit is a unique way to view some interesting pieces of contemporary art. The main installation is “Ping Pond Table (Mesa de ping-pong con estanque),” created by Gabriel Orozco in the 1990s. Paddles and balls are provided so that museum visitors can try their hand at the game—though don’t expect a standard ping-pong table as this one has a small pond in the middle and four areas from which to hit the ball. Other playful pieces include boots that appear to walk with no one wearing them, a staircase to nowhere and invitations to exhibitions without any pieces inside.

“Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985”

Hammer Museum

Highlighting a key period in Latin American art and history, this exhibition at a free UCLA campus museum is showcasing works by more than 100 artists from 15 different countries, including Argentina, Puerto Rico, Peru, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay, Chile and more. Artists included in the exhibit are Latino women from the U.S. and beyond, using photography, video and other mediums to showcase radical artwork that delves into important social, cultural, and political contexts of the time period. In addition to the exhibit, which is a part of the “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA” initiative, a scholarly article will be published on the works showcased here.

“Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago”

Museum of Latin American Art

Stop by this small but impactful museum in Long Beach through February 25 to experience a collection of 21st century art from the Caribbean. The selection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, performances and installations on display will represent more than 80 different artists all aiming to showcase the archipelago as an analytical framework. The artists represent various islands throughout the Caribbean, from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Rpublic and Jamaica to Martinique, Trinidad and Haiti. The exhibition is divided into four sections, including Conceptual Mappings, Perpetual Horizons, Landscape Ecologies and Representational Acts.

“R.I.P.: On Art and Mourning”

Norton Simon Museum

Death is a part of life and, as such, it’s an important part of each culture around the world. From symbols like wreaths of flowers, eagle feathers or shaved eyebrows to ceremonies and traditions like wakes and funerals, different cultures have different rituals that have changed over time. The importance of comfort and emotion are also themes throughout this showcase, which will run through November 27. The exhibit features things like Egyptian coffins, an ancient Attic grave stele, a death mask and various paintings and photographs. With the spooky Halloween season and the mystique of fall upon us, this is the perfect exhibit for autumn so catch it before the limited run is over.

“She Bends: Women in Neon”

Museum of Neon Art

Curated by Meryl Pataky, this exhibition will be on display until February 11 of next year, showcasing a unique art form: neon art. A vibrant type of electric media, There is a great variety in this exhibit, with shapes and words combining with abstract installations—all of which are lit up in stunning colors that make for a very interesting experience. Some of the artists that are taking part in the exhibition include Teresa Escobar, Olivia Steele, Lisa Shulte, Lily Montgomery, Sarah Blood, Anika Rivers, Valerie Shusterov, Emma-Kate Hart and more. Though the style itself is unique, using light as an art form, the showcase also features an all-female line-up, with artists who craft their pieces by hand.

“Visual Voyages: Images of Latin American Nature from Columbus to Darwin”

The Huntington Library

The final showcase on our list that is participating in the Getty’s “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA” initiative, “Visual Voyages” tells the story of the arts and sciences involved in voyages to Latin America. Guests will explore this tale through more than 150 paintings, prints, vintage books, manuscripts and drawings from both the library’s own collection and other pieces from around the world. Learn all about the profitable commodities in Latin America, the range of cultural perspectives that resulted from visits to the area and the site of Darwin’s collecting and classifying project. The exhibition will run through early January along with another exhibit, “Nuestro Mundo,” where young adults created pieces inspired by “Visual Voyages.”

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors”

The Broad

Possibly the hottest exhibit in Los Angeles right now is “Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors.” Running through January 1, 2018, the museum has already sold out of the exhibition’s advanced tickets, meaning that visitors must drop by to try to score same-day, onsite admission. The Broad is the only museum in California that will have this aesthetically-pleasing showcase, which features six different infinity rooms. Reminiscent of a kaleidoscope, these rooms feature large-scale pieces of art and installations, including those filled with lights, polka dots and pumpkins. It’s the perfect place for some snapshots as the works are very beautiful. This also marks the first visiting special exhibit for the museum.

Byline: Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She blogs at Pure Wander and freelances for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.