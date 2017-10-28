1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting Outside Crowded Westminster Nightclub

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – One man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting Saturday morning at a club in Westminster.
The shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. at Bleu Restaurant & Dancing on 14160 Beach Blvd., according Westminster police.
Responding officers found two men lying near the entrance to the club. Both men were taken to a hospital by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics.
One of the men later died from gunshot wounds, police said. That person’s age was not immediately known, and the victim’s name will be withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
A second person was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Westminster Police Cpl. Andrew Stowers told reporters there were around 100 people in the lounge when the shooting took place. There was no word yet on what precipitated the shooting.
The shooter fled the scene on foot. There no suspect description immediately available.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Westminster police at 714-898-3315. Tipsters can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS. All tips can be made anonymously.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)