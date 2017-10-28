Fatal Garden Grove Crash Investigated As Possible Hit-And-Run

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A deadly crash in Garden Grove Saturday night was being investigated by police as a possible hit-and-run.

The accident happened at the intersection of Haster Street and Aspenwood Lane.

Police believe speed was a factor. Possibly alcohol.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo reports, just after 8 p.m. it appears that a white Volkwagen blew past a stop sign on Aspenwood. Just then a man in a green Toyota Tercel happened to be going through the intersection on Haster and may never have seen what was coming. The force sent the Tercel over the sidewalk and up against an apartment building.

Neighbors ran to help but said there was nothing they could do. The man in the Tercel died at the scene.

Police said they don’t know for sure if it was a hit-and-run because when they got to the scene one person was sitting next to the Volkwagen and another man had run off. They found him hiding but police were still trying to sort out who was driving and who was a passenger.

Police said it looked like they may have been drinking.