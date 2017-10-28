2 Men Shot, Wounded On Northridge Street

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Two men were shot and wounded by two suspects as they stood outside a building in Northridge Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles police.
The shootings took place at 5:45 a.m. in the 19100 block of Napa Street, according to LAPD Officer Irma Mota.
“Two men walked up and fired numerous rounds at the men hitting both of them,” Mota said.
The men, ages 24 and 18, were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The two suspects then fled the scene.
A motive for the shooting was unknown, Mota said. There’s no available description of the suspects, she added.
Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call the LAPD’s Devonshire Division at 818- 832-0633. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. All tips can be made anonymously.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)