Most Mouthwatering Halloween Treats At Disneyland This Year

Disneyland
1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
www.disneyland.com
Offered September 15 – October 31, 2017
I'm loving the dreamsicle beignets! They smell and taste like orange sherbet. 💖 Better than the lemon and way better than the blackberry. My all time favorite is still candy cane though. I hope they bring those back.
1.) Dreamsicle Beignets
Beignets are pretty delicious as is, but when Disneyland gets involved during Halloween season, you can be sure they take it to a new level. These beignets are filled with orange and vanilla flavors and are shaped in Mickey Mouse ears.
2.) Bat Wing Sundae
Stop by Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure for a tasty treat you won’t want to pass up! Forget your diet as its Halloween and there are treats galore to enjoy. The Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae comes complete with white chocolate-raspberry swirl ice cream with raspberry splatter, blood-red sprinkles, whipped cream and Bat Wing cookies.
3.) Salted Caramel Mummy Macarons
Treat yourself to Mummy Macarons, a white chocolate macaron with white chocolate drizzle and chocolate salted caramel filing.
4.) Mummy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich
These macarons are different than the Salted Caramel Mummy Macarons as you can probably tell by the photo! This ice cream sandwich offers up almond macaron shells with dark chocolate “eyes” drizzled with white chocolate. Inside, find tasty rainbow sherbet!
Just say yes to this Cozy Cone treat!😋 It's a black bread cone (tastes totally normal) with super spicy mac & cheese AND crushed flaming Cheetos on top☄️ Whoa baby! Our mouths were on fi-yah!!🔥 So yea, we tried that only once because the echo of heat was strong😂 But the regular Bacon Mac & cheese cones are divine!!😇 And yes, we ate those every time we visited Carsland😉🙌🏼🚗 Because #treatyoself should be your motto when visiting Disneyland Resort for the 1st time!😍🎉😍🎉
5.) Slow Burnin’ Mac & Cheese Cone
Head on over to the Cozy Cone Motel where you’ll find a treat for all you cheese lovers. The Slow Burnin’ Mac & Cheese Cone is filled with freshly cooked pasta with spicy red peper cheese sauce topped wit crushed chile cheese puffs. It’s served in a Black Cauldron Cone.
6.) Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich
For all of you ice cream sandwich lovers, head over to Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure Park and bite into the Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich. With a look that is perfect for Halloween, this sandwich has charcoal-tart cherry spun ice cream inside two black macarons. It is then topped with popping candy and raspberry sauce.