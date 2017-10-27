WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Most Mouthwatering Halloween Treats At Disneyland This Year

(credit: Scott Brinegar/Disneyland Resort)
Disneyland pulls out all the stops each year for Halloween and this year is no different! Want to sample an array of tasty and delicious treats special for the spookiest time of the year? Stop by the ‘happiest place on Earth’ and indulge away!
 
Disneyland
1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
www.disneyland.com
Offered September 15 – October 31, 2017

1.) Dreamsicle Beignets

Beignets are pretty delicious as is, but when Disneyland gets involved during Halloween season, you can be sure they take it to a new level. These beignets are filled with orange and vanilla flavors and are shaped in Mickey Mouse ears.

2.) Bat Wing Sundae

Stop by Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure for a tasty treat you won’t want to pass up! Forget your diet as its Halloween and there are treats galore to enjoy. The Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae comes complete with white chocolate-raspberry swirl ice cream with raspberry splatter, blood-red sprinkles, whipped cream and Bat Wing cookies.

3.) Salted Caramel Mummy Macarons

Treat yourself to Mummy Macarons, a white chocolate macaron with white chocolate drizzle and chocolate salted caramel filing.

4.) Mummy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

These macarons are different than the Salted Caramel Mummy Macarons as you can probably tell by the photo! This ice cream sandwich offers up almond macaron shells with dark chocolate “eyes” drizzled with white chocolate. Inside, find tasty rainbow sherbet!

5.) Slow Burnin’ Mac & Cheese Cone

Head on over to the Cozy Cone Motel where you’ll find a treat for all you cheese lovers. The Slow Burnin’ Mac & Cheese Cone is filled with freshly cooked pasta with spicy red peper cheese sauce topped wit crushed chile cheese puffs. It’s served in a Black Cauldron Cone.

6.) Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich

For all of you ice cream sandwich lovers, head over to Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure Park and bite into the Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich. With a look that is perfect for Halloween, this sandwich has charcoal-tart cherry spun ice cream inside two black macarons. It is then topped with popping candy and raspberry sauce.

