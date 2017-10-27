WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Las Vegas Shooter’s Brother Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn Charges

Filed Under: Bruce Paddock, Child Pornography

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One of the brothers of the Las Vegas mass killer pleaded not guilty Friday to felony charges of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.

Arraignment for Bruce Douglas Paddock, 58, was originally set for Thursday, but it was postponed to Friday due to an unspecified medical issue. He’s being held on $60,000 bail.

Paddock was arrested Wednesday at an assisted living facility in North Hollywood. A felony complaint filed Tuesday outlines 20 criminal charges of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child against Paddock. He’s accused of possessing more than 600 images of child or youth pornography, including 10 or more images of a minor under 12 years old.

According to the LAPD, when Paddock was evicted from a business where he had been squatting, the evidence was discovered. When they tried to find him again, Paddock could not be located because he is a transient.

He was found Wednesday in North Hollywood and arrested by a task force that also included the FBI. He was spotted in a wheelchair being loaded into a van by police officers.

The LAPD said the investigation began before Paddock’s 64-year-old brother, Stephen, holed up in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas and shot hundreds of concertgoers at a country music festival the night of Oct. 1, killing 58 people before taking his own life.

The criminal complaint against Bruce Paddock indicates that his alleged crimes were committed in 2014.

