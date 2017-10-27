Not Giving Yu Up! Fans Still Hopeful As Dodgers Trail 2-1

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Pitching in his World Series debut, Yu Darvish kept turning his head as balls clanked off the outfield wall or soared over it.

Darvish had never pitched fewer than three innings in 135 previous big league outings. On baseball’s biggest stage, he got just five outs and left with a four-run deficit in Friday’s night’s 5-3 loss to Houston, which put the Dodgers in a 2-1 World Series hole.

Dodgers fans on social media were quick to express their feelings on the outcome of Game 3 but mostly remained hopeful.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

Sports are back in LA! #Dodgers will win the #WorldSeries2017 I promise you! — Rian Goins (@receiveit5) October 28, 2017

Sad game but I know #ThisTeam won’t give up. I have faith in the boys in blue #Dodgers — ♉️ (@cali_raised_323) October 28, 2017

Again 12 hits to 4. No surprises here. Let’s hit tomorrow!! #Dodgers — Jared Smith (@jaredremy) October 28, 2017

No one said it would be easy! Time to Re-group. I have faith in my #dodgers ! We need a win tomorrow for sure! #thisteam #letsgododgers — Officer Rob (@RealOfficerRob) October 28, 2017

This is what a quarter of a billion dollars buys…a World Series choke #Dodgers #DodgersVsAstros — Major Laag (@MajorLaag) October 28, 2017

I’m out of words .. #dodgers — alex orellana (@567aleks) October 28, 2017

What a game!! It’s okay!! Still have hope for my boys!!! #Dodgers — Richie Ryan (@omgitsrichiee) October 28, 2017