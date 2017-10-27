Not Giving Yu Up! Fans Still Hopeful As Dodgers Trail 2-1

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Pitching in his World Series debut, Yu Darvish kept turning his head as balls clanked off the outfield wall or soared over it.
Darvish had never pitched fewer than three innings in 135 previous big league outings. On baseball’s biggest stage, he got just five outs and left with a four-run deficit in Friday’s night’s 5-3 loss to Houston, which put the Dodgers in a 2-1 World Series hole.
Dodgers fans on social media were quick to express their feelings on the outcome of Game 3 but mostly remained hopeful.
Here is a sample of the conversation: