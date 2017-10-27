WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

City Approves $50K Reward For Info On Downtown Parking Lot Murder

The victim was killed by repeated blows to the head in a Downtown parking lot.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —  The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who beat an elderly man in Downtown L.A. last month.

Donald Sandstrom was attacked in the early morning hours of September 22 in a parking lot near Seventh and Main downtown.

Sandstrom was killed by repeated blows to the head.

The Capt. Marc Reina with the Los Angeles Police Department said surveillance video from a nearby business helped them identify a suspect and that an arrest had been made.

