City Approves $50K Reward For Info On Downtown Parking Lot Murder

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who beat an elderly man in Downtown L.A. last month.
Donald Sandstrom was attacked in the early morning hours of September 22 in a parking lot near Seventh and Main downtown.
Sandstrom was killed by repeated blows to the head.
The Capt. Marc Reina with the Los Angeles Police Department said surveillance video from a nearby business helped them identify a suspect and that an arrest had been made.
