California 3rd Most Bike-Friendly State In US

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — Is car-centric California becoming more friendly to bicycles?

The answer is yes according to an annual list released by the League of American Bicyclists. California moved up to third most bike-friendly state in the nation.

The report card attributes the jump from 19th place in 2013 to the state’s first-ever Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and additional funding for active transportation projects.

“California has long led in many aspects of bicycle culture and has the highest number of bicycle commuters of any state,” the report declared. “With a state DOT that is increasingly committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of people who bike rather than maintaining a status quo, the state seems on the verge of establishing new standards and practices that will be a model for other states, both through its size and its efforts. In particular, watch for California’s actions on bicycle-related data including facilities, crashes, and counts to be potential models for other states.”

The data analyzed for the state ranking was organized into five categories — infrastructure and funding, education and encouragement, legislation and enforcement, policies and programs, and evaluation and planning.

Washington came in No. 1 in the 2017 rankings, followed by Minnesota.