Most Americans Say Success Means Not Having To Clean Your Own Home

(CNN Money) – All Americans really want is a housekeeper.

A recent survey conducted by Discover asked 1,000 Americans to share what their lives would look like if they were successful. When asked what type of service employee would make them feel like they’d truly made it, 53% of respondents picked a housekeeper.

Less than half, or 40%, of respondents said the help of a financial adviser would make them feel successful, and 39% said a groundskeeper or gardener would do the trick. About a third, or 30%, said a personal trainer would make them feel rich.

Overwhelmingly, respondents said they just want to travel. Nearly 9 out of ten respondents, or 87%, said that the ability to take vacations was an important metric of success.

When asked about their homes and cars, most respondents said they’d need an upgrade to feel prosperous. On average, respondents valued their homes at $203,000 — and their dream homes at $408,000. Similarly, respondents said on average that their ideal car would be worth twice as much as the one they have now.

The results echo those of the Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Index, which found that 24% of Americans defined “wealth” as being comfortable or enjoying life, and 22% as having material items or being able to afford anything. Just over one quarter of respondents, or 27%, said they see wealth as having money or lots of money.

Many Americans have reason to feel dissatisfied with their current incomes. The stock market has surged since Donald Trump was elected president, but the rally has done little to improve the finances of many Americans. According to the Fed, barely one-third of the families in the bottom 50% of earners own any stocks.

And while the job market is strong — unemployment is at a 16-year low — wage growth is weak, making it harder for consumers to keep up with inflation.

