Southland Residents On Front Lines Of Opioid Crisis

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — President Trump’s announcement that his administration is taking on the opioid crisis hit home with Southland residents struggling with drug addictions.

KCAL9/CBS2’s Amy Johnson visited a rehab center in Santa Clarita on the heels of the president’s declaration. She was invited to sit in on a group session at the Action Family Counseling Center.

“I never grew up wanting to be where I am today,” said Dante.

“I tried it once. Said I’d never try it again and I got hooked,” said Devin.

They are all in rehab fighting drug addiction.

“It started with heroin with me,” said Preston.

While their battle is the same, each of them has their own personal stories about how they got hooked.

“I got diagnosed with lupus,” said Nicole. “I was in pain management and doctors prescribed me over 19 different narcotics.”

Nicole, a mother of four, didn’t realize how the pain pills were impacting her.

“My vehicle slammed into a car with a mom and daughter. For months the daughter was in a coma. I didn’t know if she was going to live or die,” said Nicole.

She says she’s lost everything because of her drug use — including her husband, her kids and even her home.

“It’s hard to to talk about. I’m facing 13 years,” said Nicole.

“I’ve been screaming for the past 15 years that we are in the midst of an epidemic,” said Cary Quashen, Action Family Counseling CEO.

Quashen says he’s glad the president is taking a stand, but says it’s not enough and comes a little too late.

“We’re never going to be able to take away drugs,” said Quashen. “We need to focus on getting rid of the need for drugs.”