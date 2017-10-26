Man Suspected Of Abusing Fullerton Girl May Have More Victims

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A man suspected of committing lewd acts with a girl under 14 in Fullerton was arrested in Texas, and police say he may have more victims.
Gabriel Andrade, 51, of Fullerton, was arrested on Oct. 12, in Amarillo, Texas, just one day after allegedly abusing the girl.
“After committing the crimes in Fullerton, Andrade changed his cell phone number and then fled the state of California,” Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus said in a statement.
Fullerton detectives brought Andrade back to California, where he was booked into Fullerton City Jail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 17.
Radus says detectives strongly believe there may be other children who have been victimized by Andrade.
“We ask anyone who may have had any inappropriate contact with Andrade to have the courage to come forward and speak with detectives,” Radus said.
Anyone with information about the case can call Sgt. John Ema at (714) 738-6580.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)