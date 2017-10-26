Foster Case Manager Accused Of Sex With Minor In Brea

BREA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for more potential victims of a foster case manager and convicted felon who authorities allege had sex with a 16-year-old girl in Brea and then tried to bribe her to stay quiet.
Thirty-one-year-old Morris Leroi Brinker III of Corona was arrested July 3 on accusations of having sex with a 16-year-old girl in a Brea parking lot on June 29, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office reports.
At the time, he was working as a case manager for the Children’s Law Center of California, which offers legal services to abused, neglected, or abandoned children in Los Angeles County. The victim’s case had been assigned to Brinker.
Brinker was booked and released on bail, after which he tried to bribe the victim to stay quiet, prosecutors allege. He was re-arrested on July 17.
Brinker is facing charges of unlawful sexual intercourse, dissuading witness from reporting a crime and bribery of a witness.
Brinker also has a previous conviction for second-degree robbery and shooting that took place at a home in San Bernardino in 2005, the DA’s office disclosed.
He is currently being held in a Fullerton jail on $1 million bail. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Investigators believe Brinker may have more victims. Anyone with information should call Brea police at 714-671-4438.