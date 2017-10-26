Dodgers Fan Paid $9.08 For World Series Game 2 Tickets

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers fans paid thousands of dollars for World Series tickets.
Jordan Benedict paid $9.08. You read that correctly. $9.08. The Dodger fan was on StubHub searching for Game 2 tickets when he stumbled upon the unbelievable offer.
Benedict thought the deal was too good to be true, but he went ahead anyway and completed the purchase for two tickets that were delivered to his email and the StubHub app.
StubHub initially told Benedict that they would be refunding the tickets so they could repost at an appropriate price.
However, after talking with a StubHub supervisor, the decision was made to honor the original price of the tickets in a different section of Dodger Stadium since tickets priced that low for the World Series are “unprecedented.”
“I know ticketing services get a bad wrap for multiple reasons, but StubHub really stepped it up and did something amazing to honor the purchase I made,” Benedict wrote on Facebook. “With that being said I am going to the World Series for $9.08!”