Cooling Trend Underway, But Highs Still In The 90s Thursday Across LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time this week, no wildfire warnings, wind advisories or high-heat warnings were in force anywhere in the Southland Thursday, and a slow cooling trend got underway, but temperatures remained more than 10 degrees above normal in several communities.

All the special weather advisories that the National Weather Advisory had issued for the region were allowed to expire Wednesday. The last one was an excessive heat warning, which had been due to expire Tuesday but was extended to 8 p.m. Wednesday. However, even though no heat warning is in effect, a ridge of high pressure aloft is keeping temperatures well above normal, forecasters said.

The NWS forecast sunny skies Thursday and highs of 81 on Mount Wilson; 82 at LAX; 83 in Avalon; 86 in Palmdale and Lancaster; 87 in Long Beach; 90 in Downtown L.A.; 91 in San Gabriel; 92 in Burbank; 93 in Pasadena and Saugus; and 96 in Woodland Hills. NWS meteorologist Rich Theompson said the normal temperature for this time of the year is 77 in Downtown, 13 degrees lower than Thursday; 78 in Burbank, or 14 degrees less than Thursday; and around 78 in Woodland Hills, or 18 degrees below Thursday’s high.

L.A. County temperatures will be slightly lower Friday, rise slightly Saturday, then resume slowly falling on Sunday. By Wednesday, highs in Woodland Hills will be 18 degrees lower than Thursday, and 14 degrees lower in Downtown L.A.

Sunny skies were also forecast in Orange County Thursday, along with highs of 76 in San Clemente; 77 in Newport Beach; 80 in San Clemente; 88 in Mission Viejo; 89 in Irvine and Anaheim; and 91 in Fullerton and Yorba Linda. Temperatures will dip slightly Friday, rise slightly Saturday, then dip again Sunday before taking a sharper fall Monday. By next Wednesday, the high in Yorba Linda will be 76 — around 15 degrees less than Thursday — and 68 in Laguna Beach, or 9 degrees less than Thursday.

By Monday, the region’s heat wave will be over, forecasters said.

Several heat records for an October 25th were set in L.A. County Wednesday, according to the NWS. The 100 in Downtown L.A. topped the record 96 set in 1983; 100 at LAX topped the 92 set in 1983; 100 in Long Beach topped the 95 set in 1966; 100 in Burbank topped the 97 set in 1965; 100 at UCLA topped the 91 set in 1983; 102 in Woodland Hills topped the 99 set in 1990; and the 84 at Sanberg topped the 82 set in 2013.

