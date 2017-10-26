3 killed In Fiery 10 Freeway Collision In Desert Center

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Three people have been killed and another injured in the crash of two big-rigs and a passenger vehicle on a desert highway in Riverside County.
Cal Fire says the crash occurred before dawn Thursday on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 in Desert Center, about 175 miles east of Los Angeles.
The first engine company on the scene reported one semi-truck well involved in fire.
Three people died at the scene and a victim with moderate injuries was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
