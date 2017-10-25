WORLD SERIES: Rich Hill To Start Game 2Photo Gallery: Celebrity Sightings | Cali-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch Going To Game 2? Get Live Traffic Updates

Bruce Paddock, Brother Of Vegas Shooter, Arrested For Child Porn

Filed Under: stephen paddock

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Bruce Paddock was arrested at an assisted living home on the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in North Hollywood after police were tipped off to alleged pornographic materials on his computer, according to TMZ.

His arrest was later confirmed by The Associated Press. Police would only confirm the arrest, not any additional details about the suspect. The FBI and the LAPD were reportedly involved in the arrest.

The investigation reportedly began prior to the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, where authorities say brother Stephen shot hundreds of people, killing 58 people before taking his own life.

Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

While Bruce Paddock was never implicated in the Vegas shooting, he does have a reported history of run-ins with law enforcement, including arrests on arson, vandalism, burglary, weed, and other charges.

According to one TV report, Paddock was also accused of bizarre behavior back in 2014 involving a dispute with a Los Angeles area auto repair shop, even allegedly threatening the owner, setting up surveillance cameras at the store and hiding in a shop attic to spy on people.

