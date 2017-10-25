King Of The Hill: Rich Hill To Start In Game 2 Of World Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Just two years ago, Hill found himself in his mid-30s, pitching for the Long Island Ducks.

He’s the same guy who will be starting Game 2 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Script writers seeking a follow-up to “Bull Durham,” ”Field of Dreams” and “The Natural” need look no farther than Dodger Stadium, just 7 miles down the 101 from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 37-year-old lefty rapidly regained his grip, and will cap his rise when he takes on Houston Astros, who start Justin Verlander, the MVP of the AL Championship Series. The Dodgers lead the Series 1-0.

Hill will be following up an impressive performance by ace Clayton Kershaw, who allowed just three hits, including Alex Bregman’s solo homer in the fourth, in seven innings. Kershaw is the first pitcher in World Series history with 10 or more strikeouts, no walks and three or fewer hits allowed in a World Series Game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Winners of the first game of the World Series have gone on to win the series 70 or 112 times, or 62.5 percent of the time, including 12 of the last 14. In 19 of the 31 World Series since 1985, the Game 1 winner has also won Game 2.

Tuesday’s record-breaking heat will let up by just a few degrees for the start of Wednesday’s game, when the temperature is forecast to be 93 degrees.

With a Laker game happening at Staples Center just a few miles away, Dodger fans were advised to leave early or take public transportation to get to their respective games on time.

Avoid the 110! There’s also a Lakers game at Staples, so the pm drive will be nuts. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/kuVsJq7qjc — Stephanie Simmons (@StephatCBS2) October 25, 2017

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Wire services contributed to this report.)