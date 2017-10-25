Lucky Student, 10, Wins Dodger World Series Tickets For Writing Touching Essay

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A Boyle Heights boy who said he’s a lifelong Dodgers fan ,has tickets to World Series game #2.

Step aside Cinderella.

CBS2’s Jo Kwon said it’s all thanks to a man who went to the boy’s elementary school for a few months in the 1980s.

“I love the Dodgers so much and it’s, it’s just a dream come true that I won these tickets to go to the World Series,” says Alejandro Herrera.

The 5th grader won a ticket for himself and his sister thanks to an essay he wrote.

He read the essay to his classmates at Christopher Dena Elementary School Wednesday morning.

“I am a Dodger fan because baseball runs in my family,” he read aloud.

Former student Ricardo Puentes donated the tickets. When he went to the school, it was called Dacotah Elementary school back in 1988, the last time the Dodgers won the World Series.

Dacotah was the first school Puentes attended in the United States after moving here from Mexico. He was at the school for only 71 days.

“Very home feel about being in this school that I didn’t feel like I was in an entirely different country,” Puentes said.

It was a feeling he never forgot. Nearly three decades later, he took this opportunity to say thanks — by fulfilling one young man’s baseball dreams.

A teacher recorded the moment on her cellphone Tuesday when Alejandro found out that he won the tickets.

“Honestly that moment right there when I saw him stand up, and put his hand over his [face], like that was really, that made it worth it for me,” Puentes said.

“There’s not even words to describe how happy I am to go,” Alejandro said.

It’s pre-game excitement he can barely contain. That excitement is shared by Puentes.

“Oh my god, I am excited to be there with him and see the excitement in his face,” Puentes said.