Heat Wave Lets Up, But Wildfire Danger Still High

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Temperatures are forecast to tick down a few degrees Wednesday, but Southern California will still be hot, dry, windy and at high risk for wildfire.

Red flag warnings remain in place everywhere in Los Angeles County, except the Antelope Valley, and parts of Ventura County until 6 p.m.

Wednesday morning was drastically different from just 24 hours ago in some areas – Oxnard showed a 26-degree temperature drop from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Here's a good sign – 26° cooler in Oxnard than 24 hrs ago! Coast hits highs early before seabreeze kicks in @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/2XUQeYG4LH — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) October 25, 2017

Temperatures in L.A. and Orange counties are expected to go down even more Thursday, as much as 12 degrees.

Downtown Los Angeles Tuesday reached its hottest temperature in more than a century. The temperature at Dodger stadium was 103 degrees when the first pitch was thrown at Game 1 of the World Series, now the hottest ever World Series Game.

Heat records fell across the region. The 104 in Downtown L.A. broke the record for an October 24 of 99 degrees set in 1909. The temperature at Los Angeles International Airport also reached 104, breaking the record of 96 set in 1965, while Long Beach Airport hit 105 degrees, breaking the 98-degree record also set in 1965.

Burbank Airport set a record at 103 degrees, topping the 1968 record of 99 degrees, and UCLA topped out at 101 degrees breaking the record of 96 degrees set in 2007.

In Orange County, Newport Beach hit a record high of 92 degrees, breaking the record of 85 set in 1965, while Santa Ana reached 104, breaking the 1965 record of 98.

