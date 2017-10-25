Hollywood Deli To Dress Up As McDowell’s From ‘Coming To America’

WORLD SERIES: Rich Hill To Start Game 2Photo Gallery: Celebrity Sightings | Cali-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch Going To Game 2? Get Live Traffic Updates

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Was the Big Mick really as tasty as the Big Mac? “Coming To America” fans now have a chance to find out.

Fat Sal’s in Hollywood is dressing up as McDowell’s, the not-McDonalds restaurant from the 1988 cult classic “Coming to America” for Halloween.

The restaurant, at 1300 N. Highland Ave., will transform part of its interior and exterior into McDowell’s, featuring items like “The Big Mick” – no word if they will still have two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions, but on buns with no seeds. There’s also no word on whether Louie Anderson will be taking orders at the counter, or if Samuel L. Jackson will stage an armed robbery, only to be foiled by Eddie Murphy and a broomstick.

Fat Sal’s will also offer movie-inspired items like “The Sexual Chocolate Shake” and “The Zamunda Fries.”

The McDowell’s pop-up at Fat Sal’s Hollywood happens Monday, and will last until Halloween on Tuesday.

